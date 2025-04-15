Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $77,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

