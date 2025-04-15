Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1,033.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 114,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.9 %

BABA stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

