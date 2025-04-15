Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 7.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $593,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,763,000 after acquiring an additional 327,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.