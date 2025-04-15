Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 63,070,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,053,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,447.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $305,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 42.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 28.4% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 57,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.