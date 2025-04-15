InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 8,000 ($105.49) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 7,750 ($102.19).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.85) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 8,900 ($117.35) to GBX 7,500 ($98.89) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,159 ($81.21).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,768 ($102.43). The company had a trading volume of 816,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,028. The stock has a market cap of £15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,032 ($92.72) and a 1 year high of £109.75 ($144.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,046.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,259.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterContinental Hotels Group

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of £127.25 ($167.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($67,114.98). 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.