International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.66 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,152,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,522.56. This represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

