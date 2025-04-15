Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,681,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 485,407 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0752 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

