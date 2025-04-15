Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIG opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.