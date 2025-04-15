Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as low as $9.90. Invesco High Income Trust II shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 29,441 shares trading hands.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.
Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
