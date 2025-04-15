Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 993,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of Everus stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Everus has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everus news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last quarter.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

