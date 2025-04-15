Invesco Ltd. Buys 236,179 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 236,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $63,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Griffon by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

