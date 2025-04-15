Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $59,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

