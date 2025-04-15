Invesco Ltd. Has $57.35 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $57,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

