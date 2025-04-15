Invesco Ltd. Has $74.36 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $74,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after buying an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.3 %

BJ stock opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

