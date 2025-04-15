Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $71,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of R opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

