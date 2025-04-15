Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $67,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $120,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $31,187,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $20,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Woodward Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.02. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $144.45 and a one year high of $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

