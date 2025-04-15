Invesco Ltd. Sells 192,184 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $69,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

