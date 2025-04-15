Invesco Ltd. Sells 638,907 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $61,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

