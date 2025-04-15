Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,286,000.

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $755.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

