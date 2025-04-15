Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 3,444 shares.The stock last traded at $32.14 and had previously closed at $31.81.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QVML. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.