Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

