iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

