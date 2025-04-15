iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Cut by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,676,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

