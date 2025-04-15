iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,042,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $105,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 63,278 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2004 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

