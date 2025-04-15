iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

