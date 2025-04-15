iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is CacheTech Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

