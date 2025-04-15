iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,229,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,038,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,813,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $572.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.