iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $727.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

