iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 61.6% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 393,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after buying an additional 1,017,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 489,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.