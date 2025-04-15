iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESMV opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
