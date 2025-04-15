iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.64. 5,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 688.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

