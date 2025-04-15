iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 45,586 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $42.83.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $614.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

