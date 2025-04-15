iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,311,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,202 shares.The stock last traded at $54.44 and had previously closed at $54.09.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

