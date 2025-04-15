iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

