iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

