iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Decreased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

