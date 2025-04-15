iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Raised by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

