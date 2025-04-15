iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.07 and last traded at $86.42. Approximately 1,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF ( BATS:FIBR Free Report ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 15.72% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

