iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Announces Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 139.25% and a negative net margin of 91.66%.
iSpecimen Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
