iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Announces Earnings Results

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 139.25% and a negative net margin of 91.66%.

iSpecimen Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

iSpecimen Company Profile

See Also

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

