J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 1,390,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $126.48 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.
In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
