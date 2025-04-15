J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 1,390,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $126.48 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.