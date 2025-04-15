Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 20,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

Jabil stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. 1,202,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $218,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

