Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

