James O’Shea Purchases 15,000 Shares of Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider James O’Shea acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$19,785.00 ($12,522.15).

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. Pepper Money’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Pepper Money

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

