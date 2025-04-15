Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 138.5% in March

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,065. The company has a market capitalization of $587.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

