Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.96. 3,848,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,234,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,257.48. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,469 in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

