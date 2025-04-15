Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Jollibee Foods Trading Down 13.8 %
OTCMKTS:JBFCY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.74.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
