Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Trading Down 13.8 %

OTCMKTS:JBFCY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.