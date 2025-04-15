JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $651.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average of $242.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

