JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 148,838 shares.The stock last traded at $52.86 and had previously closed at $52.48.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.