Jump Financial LLC Acquires 71,289 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 605.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 282,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 69,867 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.