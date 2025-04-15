Jump Financial LLC Buys 102,285 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 588.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

